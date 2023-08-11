Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

CRNX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 50,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,805 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,552.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,463 shares of company stock worth $2,437,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

