Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWEGF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crew Energy

Crew Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

About Crew Energy

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.