Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWEGF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
About Crew Energy
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.
