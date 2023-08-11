Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.19%.

Crawford United Stock Up 2.9 %

Crawford United stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

