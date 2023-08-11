Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.19%.
Crawford United Stock Up 2.9 %
Crawford United stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.
About Crawford United
