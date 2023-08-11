Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.15

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 10453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Country Garden Trading Down 6.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

