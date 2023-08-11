Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.63

Shares of Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 623680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Corsa Coal Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$58.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsa Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsa Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.