Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Director Sells $348,800.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CLM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $10.89.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.