Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Director Sells $348,800.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

