Convergence Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $83,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,602,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246,657 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $126.93 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

