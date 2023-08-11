Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 834 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gartner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,544. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $337.75 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.