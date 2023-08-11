Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1,632.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,803,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 1,698,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 239.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,249 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 1,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,026,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 962,623 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $10,533,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.18 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Vector Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $334.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,240.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

