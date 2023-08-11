Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,124 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,865,000 after purchasing an additional 97,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 993,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $191.12 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.18 and a 52-week high of $208.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.02 and its 200 day moving average is $166.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MANH

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.