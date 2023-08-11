Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,124 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,865,000 after purchasing an additional 97,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 993,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MANH opened at $191.12 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.18 and a 52-week high of $208.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.02 and its 200 day moving average is $166.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 1.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
