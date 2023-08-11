Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,320,000 after purchasing an additional 154,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,865,000 after buying an additional 199,088 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.91 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

