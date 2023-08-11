Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $208,000 Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.5 %

SANM stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

