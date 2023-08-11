Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Converge Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %
Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Converge Technology Solutions
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.