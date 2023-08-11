Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Converge Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

