Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.30 and last traded at $76.30. 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.60.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

