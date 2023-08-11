Consumers Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.
Consumers Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %
OTCMKTS CBKM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647. Consumers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
