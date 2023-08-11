Consumers Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Consumers Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS CBKM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647. Consumers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

