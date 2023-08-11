Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

CCSI traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. 109,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

