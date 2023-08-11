Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 7,840 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $107.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,150. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $272.71 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

