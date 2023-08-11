Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 903 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Visa were worth $62,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.04. 3,604,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,202. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

