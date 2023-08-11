Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $24.15 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,053,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,195,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

