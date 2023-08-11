Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Up 369.3% in July

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, an increase of 369.3% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Stock Performance

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Commercial International Bank has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services in Egypt. The company operates in following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Others. It offers current and saving accounts, easy accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; and personal/overdraft/mortgage, educational, solar, travel, car finance, and unsecured personal loans, as well as revolving overdraft salary upfront services.

