Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Issues Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. National Bankshares set a $4.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 16,600 shares of company stock worth $51,080 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Featured Stories

