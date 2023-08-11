CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNEP opened at $22.07 on Friday. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

