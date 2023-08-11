Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 776.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $617,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at $142,843,254.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $3,019,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 610,897 shares of company stock worth $39,301,422. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

