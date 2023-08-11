Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 365,000.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,328 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.0 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $141.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

