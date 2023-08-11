Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.08 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

