Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,745 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Core Molding Technologies worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $99.51 million for the quarter.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director James F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $371,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,379.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $371,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,379.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Highfield sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $25,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,934.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

