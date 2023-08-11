Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,580,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV opened at $466.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $454.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

