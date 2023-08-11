Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

