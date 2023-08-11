Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 652 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.46.

EL opened at $170.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.59 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

