Clear Investment Research LLC Purchases 2,119 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 1,535.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $534.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.