Clear Investment Research LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,862. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

