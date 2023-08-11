CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Friday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CleanSpark traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 2,048,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,480,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth $128,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 139.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $739.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.14. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. Analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

