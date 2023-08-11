Citigroup Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $100.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $85.53.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $80,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,933.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,214 shares of company stock worth $843,350. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

