Citigroup Lowers Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $221.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $251.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $201.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $197.30 and a 12 month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,367,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

