Citigroup Increases Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $408.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $406.00 to $408.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EG. Raymond James raised Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $429.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $358.66 on Wednesday. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $15.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.10 by $4.11. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 46.11 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.