Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,856 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,328,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,466,982. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

