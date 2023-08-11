Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01, Zacks reports. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 134.59% and a return on equity of 50.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CPH traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.44. 46,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.57. The stock has a market cap of C$87.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.37. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$2.18 and a 1-year high of C$4.07.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
