CIBC Increases Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to C$8.50

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWXZF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 1.0 %

About Doman Building Materials Group

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.