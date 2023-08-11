China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Short Interest Update

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
China Feihe Stock Performance
CFEIY opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. China Feihe has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $10.27.
About China Feihe
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Feihe
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is It Time To Plug Into Some Shares Of Plug Power?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 2 Tech Giants To Buy Amidst The Sector’s Pullback
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Is It Time To Get Into the FREY: FREYR Battery
Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.