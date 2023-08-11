Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 61.75%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

REFI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.20. 4,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,926. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.06.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 365.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 36.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

