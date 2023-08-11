Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CQP. Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.38.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

CQP stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 130,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,411. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,199,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,415,000 after buying an additional 964,036 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,872 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,110,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 725,228 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 655.1% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 387,442 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.