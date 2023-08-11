Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading 4.4% Higher

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.50 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). 101,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 142,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Checkit Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.67.

Get Checkit alerts:

Insider Activity at Checkit

In other news, insider Alex Curran acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £416 ($531.63). 50.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Checkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.