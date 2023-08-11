Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 263.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

