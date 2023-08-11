Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 32,102 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Channing Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,507 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 32,102 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises approximately 1.0% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Halliburton by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,227 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $40.35. 6,919,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,391,374. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

