Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 15,323 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,323 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up about 11.2% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,182,724,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582,094 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 2,242.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,522,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286,562 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,621,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.