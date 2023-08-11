Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Booking makes up 2.0% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Booking by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.80.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $18.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,223.19. 259,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,103. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,787.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,637.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 140.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,270 shares of company stock worth $14,973,881. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.