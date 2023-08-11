Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 348,700 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348,700 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $48,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 898.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 369,290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 920,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after buying an additional 319,392 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

NYSE MXL traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 1,163,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.87. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

