Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 264,714 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264,714 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Banner worth $36,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Price Performance

Shares of BANR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.01. 153,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,646. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $41.57 and a 12 month high of $75.72.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Banner’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BANR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.