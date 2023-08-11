Channing Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,410,371,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.70. 1,668,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock worth $5,733,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

