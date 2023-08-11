Channing Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,812 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands accounts for 1.9% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 2.18% of Spectrum Brands worth $59,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

SPB traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $75.09. 813,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.70. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -114.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $729.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

